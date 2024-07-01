Wealthspring Capital LLC Invests $4.71 Million in IB Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IBACU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IB Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IBACU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 470,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,000. IB Acquisition makes up about 5.6% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Separately, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IB Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Get IB Acquisition alerts:

IB Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBACU opened at $10.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05. IB Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $10.06.

IB Acquisition Profile

IB Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IB Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IBACU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IB Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IB Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.