Wealthspring Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORL)

Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 67,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000. Four Leaf Acquisition makes up approximately 0.9% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORL. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Four Leaf Acquisition by 200.0% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 294,000 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in Four Leaf Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Four Leaf Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Four Leaf Acquisition by 235.6% in the fourth quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 50,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 35,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Four Leaf Acquisition by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 163,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares in the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FORL opened at $10.95 on Monday. Four Leaf Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $11.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.72.

About Four Leaf Acquisition

Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire the Internet of Things business.

