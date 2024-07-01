Wealthspring Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLAC)

Wealthspring Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLAC – Free Report) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,684 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition makes up 0.7% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,388,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 183,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 96,516 shares during the period. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLAC opened at $10.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average is $10.65. Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $11.60.

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

