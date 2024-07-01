Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 14,603 Shares of 99 Acquisition Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAG)

Wealthspring Capital LLC reduced its holdings in 99 Acquisition Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 278,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,603 shares during the quarter. 99 Acquisition Group accounts for 3.4% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in 99 Acquisition Group were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NNAG. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 99 Acquisition Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,501,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 99 Acquisition Group during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 99 Acquisition Group during the fourth quarter worth about $696,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 99 Acquisition Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,019,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of 99 Acquisition Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,464,000. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

99 Acquisition Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:NNAG opened at $10.50 on Monday. 99 Acquisition Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $11.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32.

99 Acquisition Group Company Profile

99 Acquisition Group Inc does not have significant operation. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry, including construction, homebuilding, real estate owners and operators, arrangers of financing, insurance, and other services for real estate, and adjacent businesses and technologies targeting the real estate space.

