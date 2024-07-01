Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 6,158 Shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE)

Wealthspring Capital LLC decreased its position in EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,158 shares during the quarter. EVe Mobility Acquisition makes up 1.5% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned 0.72% of EVe Mobility Acquisition worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVE. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 478,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 193,014 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,034,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000.

EVe Mobility Acquisition Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:EVE opened at $11.11 on Monday. EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $12.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on EVe Mobility Acquisition from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

EVe Mobility Acquisition Company Profile

EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the automotive and mobility industry.

