Webster Bank N. A. Has $21.46 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.4% of Webster Bank N. A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $21,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,724,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,442,313,000 after purchasing an additional 457,184 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,011.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 173,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,165,000 after purchasing an additional 165,309 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 98,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,281,000 after purchasing an additional 34,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellerson Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV now owns 13,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $1,062,990.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,375 shares in the company, valued at $9,304,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,565 shares of company stock worth $46,962,717. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $202.26 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $205.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.91 and its 200-day moving average is $186.28. The company has a market capitalization of $580.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

