Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUY) Short Interest Update

Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 659,400 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the May 31st total of 447,500 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of WBUY stock opened at $0.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43. Webuy Global has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $14.30.

Webuy Global Ltd operates as an e-commerce retailer company in Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia. The company sells food and beverages, fresh produces, lifestyle daily essential items, e-vouchers, miscellaneous daily needs products, and other personal care products, as well as sells packaged tours. Webuy Global Ltd was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

