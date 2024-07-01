Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ: ODFL) recently:

6/25/2024 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $196.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $225.00.

6/24/2024 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $215.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/12/2024 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $245.00 to $210.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

6/12/2024 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $205.00 to $195.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/7/2024 – Old Dominion Freight Line is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

6/6/2024 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $205.00 to $192.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/5/2024 – Old Dominion Freight Line is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Old Dominion Freight Line was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/8/2024 – Old Dominion Freight Line was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $176.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.49 and a 1-year high of $227.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.13 and its 200 day moving average is $200.14.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,795,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,780,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944,520 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,726,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,010,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401,526 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,592,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,445,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 94.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,940,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,302,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,538,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,038,597,000 after acquiring an additional 251,289 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

