WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Receives C$7.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2024

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELLGet Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.13.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

WELL Health Technologies Price Performance

Shares of WELL Health Technologies stock opened at C$4.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.24. WELL Health Technologies has a 1-year low of C$3.41 and a 1-year high of C$4.93.

WELL Health Technologies Company Profile

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.

