WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Receives C$7.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.13.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on WELL Health Technologies
WELL Health Technologies Price Performance
WELL Health Technologies Company Profile
WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WELL Health Technologies
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.