Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the May 31st total of 73,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EOD. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,380,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 694,844 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 250,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 29.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 918,969 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 211,487 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund alerts:

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EOD opened at $4.86 on Monday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $4.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.58.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1113 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%.

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.