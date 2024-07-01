Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WESTW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WESTW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Westrock Coffee Price Performance

Westrock Coffee stock opened at $2.22 on Monday. Westrock Coffee has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $3.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24.

Westrock Coffee Company Profile

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

