Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Westwater Resources Stock Performance
WWR opened at $0.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.51. Westwater Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $0.93.
Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.
Westwater Resources Company Profile
Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama.
