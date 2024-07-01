White Wing Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

White Wing Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 31.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,675 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 27.7% of White Wing Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. White Wing Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $33,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,095,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003,895 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 552.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,510,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,913,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,231,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679,918 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,570,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,486 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,501 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $267.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $401.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $270.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.76.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

