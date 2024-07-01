WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) Short Interest Update

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 53.1% from the May 31st total of 914,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WiMi Hologram Cloud

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of WiMi Hologram Cloud at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Price Performance

Shares of WIMI stock opened at $0.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88. WiMi Hologram Cloud has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Company Profile

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in three segments: AR Advertising Services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Related Products and Services. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products.

