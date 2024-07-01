Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd.

Winpak Stock Up 1.0 %

Winpak stock opened at C$44.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Winpak has a twelve month low of C$36.95 and a twelve month high of C$45.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.18.

Get Winpak alerts:

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Winpak had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of C$373.14 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Winpak will post 3.364751 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Winpak from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WPK

Winpak Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates is Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery segments. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, high-performance pouch, and high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, as well as shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.