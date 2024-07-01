Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP) Short Interest Down 13.8% in June

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ WTFCP opened at $24.96 on Monday. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $25.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.86.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4297 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

