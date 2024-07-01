Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Buys 4,840 Shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Portillo’s were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 1,493.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Portillo’s by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Portillo’s by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PTLO traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.46. 857,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,389. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.73. Portillo’s Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $165.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.90 million. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTLO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Portillo’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Portillo’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Portillo’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Portillo’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

