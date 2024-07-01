Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,307 shares during the quarter. Kenvue makes up 1.4% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at about $2,944,816,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Kenvue by 576.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,686,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,472,000 after acquiring an additional 61,084,123 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kenvue by 4,057.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,745,000 after acquiring an additional 30,413,040 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in Kenvue by 4,473.9% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 18,801,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,527,000 after acquiring an additional 18,390,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 109,327,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,816,000 after acquiring an additional 18,118,056 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KVUE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.06. 4,181,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,481,389. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $26.60.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on KVUE. HSBC lifted their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.09.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

