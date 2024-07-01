Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $127,000 Holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 5,034.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in ON in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ON by 13.7% in the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in ON by 12.9% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 72,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in ON by 94.1% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 7,810 shares in the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ONON shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ON from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of ON in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ON from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of ON from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

ON Stock Performance

NYSE:ONON traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,367,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,264,348. On Holding AG has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $44.30. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.82 and its 200-day moving average is $33.23.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. ON had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $581.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Profile

(Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.