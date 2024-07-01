Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $52,000 Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 117.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $200.35. The company had a trading volume of 259,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,184. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 61.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $125.82 and a one year high of $293.64.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.05 million. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PODD. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.18.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $1,333,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,779,488.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $1,333,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,779,488.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total transaction of $596,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,703,807.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,286. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

