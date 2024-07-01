Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $625,000 Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1,435.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $360,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.05. 7,623,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,324,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.84 billion, a PE ratio of 65.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.43. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $69.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.16 to $67.38 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.60 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 125,450 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $7,939,579.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $3,509,176.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 125,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $7,939,579.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,750 shares of company stock valued at $35,023,769 in the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.