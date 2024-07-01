Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Purchases 2,634 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 54,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of MOAT traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.61. 757,756 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

