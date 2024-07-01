Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Purchases 801 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,996,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,815,000 after acquiring an additional 641,187 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,884,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,345,000 after acquiring an additional 212,739 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $437,420,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 31.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,197,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,530,000 after acquiring an additional 524,632 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,926,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,114,000 after acquiring an additional 370,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on KMB shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $342,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.80. The company had a trading volume of 562,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,891. The stock has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $142.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

