Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Sells 10,876 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lowered its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,069 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,876 shares during the quarter. Huntington Bancshares comprises 1.7% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 63,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $214,819.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,243.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 305,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,178,375.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $214,819.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,243.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,829 shares of company stock worth $2,148,623 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.2 %

HBAN stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $13.20. 9,179,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,965,303. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.03.

Get Our Latest Report on Huntington Bancshares

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.