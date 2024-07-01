Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Sells 505 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC reduced its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October makes up about 1.3% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC owned about 0.52% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ERn Financial LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 102,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth $563,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 98,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 54,472 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

FOCT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,342 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.73 million, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.64.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

