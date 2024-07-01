Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Trims Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 39,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.55. 959,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,684,184. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $116.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.76.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

