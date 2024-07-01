WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $912,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

WoodTrust Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.82.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $115.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $453.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.72.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

