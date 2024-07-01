WPP plc (LON:WPP) Receives GBX 965.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 910 ($11.54).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 998 ($12.66) to GBX 990 ($12.56) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday.

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 724.40 ($9.19) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,244.00, a PEG ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 797.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 764.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.40. WPP has a 12 month low of GBX 656 ($8.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 878.60 ($11.15).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

