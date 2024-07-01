Zacks Research Comments on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $3.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.71 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

PLAY has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.71.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $39.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.29 and its 200 day moving average is $54.35. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $33.07 and a 52 week high of $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.44). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.50% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 331.4% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,635,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $134,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,780 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,730,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 273.6% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,005,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,943,000 after buying an additional 736,345 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $31,300,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth $30,229,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,851,221.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,848.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,851,221.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,848.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $341,160.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,611.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

