Zacks Research Weighs in on Amazon.com, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the e-commerce giant will post earnings of $5.42 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.41. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $4.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s FY2026 earnings at $7.18 EPS.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.86.

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $193.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.28. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $199.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.3% in the third quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,751,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 138,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 106.2% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 22,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,113,865 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $777,195,000 after purchasing an additional 125,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,358 shares in the company, valued at $91,832,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,838 shares of company stock worth $11,261,789 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.