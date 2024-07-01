Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Down 2.8%

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65. Approximately 57,969 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,437,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZUO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Zuora from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

Zuora Stock Down 1.5 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $109.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.80 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zuora

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 54,682 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $470,812.02. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 51,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,795.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zuora news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $31,452.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 54,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $470,812.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 51,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,795.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 400,219 shares of company stock worth $3,668,945 in the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zuora

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Zuora during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zuora by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zuora by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

