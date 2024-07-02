1,091 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 6.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 210.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 43,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.94, for a total transaction of $13,534,459.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,719 shares in the company, valued at $58,801,506.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total value of $13,638,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 275,843 shares in the company, valued at $85,500,296.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 43,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.94, for a total value of $13,534,459.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,801,506.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,447 shares of company stock valued at $27,684,677. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $289.21 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.37 and a 1-year high of $329.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.56 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $295.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.27.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

