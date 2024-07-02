11,217 Shares in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 141,061 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 644,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,409,000 after buying an additional 19,515 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 703.0% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 118,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 104,087 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,748,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.32 and a 200 day moving average of $31.18. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $36.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.80.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

