1,291 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Wallace Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 4,705.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,240,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 37.6% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $373.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.51. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.61 and a twelve month high of $530.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $343.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.23.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.04%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Humana to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $409.55.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

