1,430 Shares in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,430 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Freedom Day Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Littelfuse by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,124,000 after acquiring an additional 13,366 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,662,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,418,000 after purchasing an additional 30,356 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LFUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Baird R W raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.00.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 6,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.49, for a total transaction of $1,568,179.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,753,583.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total transaction of $326,576.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,657.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 6,114 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.49, for a total value of $1,568,179.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,753,583.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,638 shares of company stock worth $2,463,552. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse Trading Down 3.4 %

LFUS opened at $246.95 on Tuesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $309.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $252.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.01. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $535.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.78%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Articles

