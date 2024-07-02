1,703 Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Datadog by 36.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. EDBI Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd now owns 15,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $20,265,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Baird R W upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (down from $290.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,749 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $218,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total transaction of $1,954,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,851,883.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,749 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $218,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,025 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 706,137 shares of company stock valued at $83,243,518. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $130.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61. The firm has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 407.81, a P/E/G ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.97 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

