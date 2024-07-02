214,351 Shares in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 214,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,502,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.76% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 302.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 577,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,389,000 after purchasing an additional 433,633 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,648,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,076,000 after buying an additional 421,148 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,594,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,421,000 after buying an additional 393,990 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,100,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,296,000.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

KBWB opened at $53.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $55.44.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.3984 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

