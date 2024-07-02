2,621 Shares in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BNTX. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in BioNTech by 121.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in BioNTech by 657.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Trading Down 1.9 %

BNTX stock opened at $78.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 157.66 and a beta of 0.23. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $78.68 and a 12 month high of $125.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.04 and its 200 day moving average is $94.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.38 and a quick ratio of 11.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $203.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.96 million. BioNTech had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of BioNTech from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.70.

BioNTech Profile

(Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.



