3,044 Shares in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.1% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,414,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $142,576,000 after acquiring an additional 26,316 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,863,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,345,000 after acquiring an additional 118,648 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at $56,334,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 941,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,743,000 after acquiring an additional 67,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 885,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,495,000 after acquiring an additional 112,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at $344,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of ALSN opened at $74.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $83.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The business had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Featured Stories

