40,902 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 566.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $31,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 374,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,112,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,112,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $3,831,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,251.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 414,221 shares of company stock valued at $14,729,385. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on RBLX shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Roblox from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.14.

Roblox Price Performance

RBLX stock opened at $37.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $47.20.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Articles

