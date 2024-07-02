4,668 Shares in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BTCO) Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BTCO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Separately, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,474,000.

BTCO stock opened at $63.18 on Tuesday. Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF has a 1 year low of $38.56 and a 1 year high of $73.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.18.

The Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BTCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. BTCO was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

