4,769 Shares in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nextracker by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,710,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,671,000 after buying an additional 216,674 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 4th quarter worth about $120,861,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Nextracker by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,927,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,319,000 after buying an additional 446,034 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nextracker by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,689,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,160,000 after buying an additional 404,146 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nextracker by 2,652.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 994,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,958,000 after buying an additional 958,838 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nextracker Stock Down 1.6 %
NXT opened at $46.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.20. Nextracker Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.14 and a 1-year high of $62.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 2.52.
Insider Buying and Selling at Nextracker
In other Nextracker news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $532,847.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,463.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $532,847.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,463.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $111,554.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $618,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Friday. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Nextracker from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered Nextracker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.54.
Nextracker Company Profile
Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.
