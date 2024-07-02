605,710 Shares in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Purchased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 605,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,443,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.71% of HealthEquity as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 24,685 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in HealthEquity by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $34,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,693,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,693,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $2,677,562.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,231,138.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,806 shares of company stock valued at $2,888,383. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.76. The stock had a trading volume of 12,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 94.15, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.32 and a 12 month high of $88.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.78 million. Analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

HQY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

