7,294 Shares in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1,871.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 1,536.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QDEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $31.63 on Tuesday. QuidelOrtho Co. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $89.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.32.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 61.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.33 million. Equities analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuidelOrtho

In other QuidelOrtho news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 49,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $1,650,417.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,520,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,760,820.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 564,225 shares of company stock worth $20,034,011 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

(Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.