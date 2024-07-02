829,559 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Acquired by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 829,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,841,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Corteva at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. &PARTNERS increased its position in Corteva by 4.3% during the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.2% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.2% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Corteva by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Corteva

Corteva Trading Down 0.5 %

CTVA traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.80. 126,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,554,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $58.76.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 81.01%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.