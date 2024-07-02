9,234 Shares in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Morton Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $20,530,000.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

BITB opened at $34.44 on Tuesday. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $40.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.54.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

