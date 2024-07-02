Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Purchased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 74.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 687,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,215 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.92% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $46,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,655,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,290,000 after purchasing an additional 80,218 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,089,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,878,000 after buying an additional 559,414 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,652,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,068,000 after buying an additional 365,855 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,552,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,486,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,010,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,725,000 after acquiring an additional 172,783 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ASO shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $82.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.87.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ASO traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.39. 97,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,776. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 6.73%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

