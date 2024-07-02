Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASO. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 7.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 337.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 8,159 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 289.0% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 25,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 109.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 27,551 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ASO opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $75.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 8.17%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.73%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ASO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.87.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,870 shares in the company, valued at $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

