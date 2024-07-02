Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Loop Capital

Loop Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $82.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.87.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

ASO opened at $50.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 27.18%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,870 shares in the company, valued at $472,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth $1,000,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.8% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth $262,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 125.5% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

