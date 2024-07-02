Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Major Shareholder Braden Michael Leonard Buys 107,434 Shares

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 107,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $122,474.76. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,095,572 shares in the company, valued at $14,928,952.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, June 27th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 235,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $270,250.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 150,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $169,500.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 528,621 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $607,914.15.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 1,000,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ACRS opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17. The firm has a market cap of $81.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.03% and a negative net margin of 248.28%. The company had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 17,040 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,461 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 23,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 5,265.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 61,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACRS

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.